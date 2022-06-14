In Flames Premiere New Single & Music Video “State Of Slow Decay” Music Video - Announce North American Tour w/ Fit For An Autopsy
Band Photo: In Flames (?)
Swedish melodic death metal band In Flames premiere the studio version of their brand new advace track and music video “State Of Slow Decay“. The song is expetced to be the first single taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length, which In Flames wrapped up recording earlier this year.
The record was produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, P.O.D.) and mixed by Joe Ricjard (10 Years, Starset).
Tells frontman Anders Fridén:
“We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present and the future. ‘State Of Slow Decay‘ includes everything that In Flames are known for, but it’s more than just a song, it’s a fucking statement. I couldn’t be happier to release this as a taste of what’s to come.”
In other news, the group have announced the dates for a North American headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended:
09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/09 Alston, VA – Blue Ridge Festival
09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
w/ Meshuggah and Torche:
10/02 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
10/08 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/09 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/10 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
10/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum
10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/15 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

