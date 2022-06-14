In Flames Premiere New Single & Music Video “State Of Slow Decay” Music Video - Announce North American Tour w/ Fit For An Autopsy

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band In Flames premiere the studio version of their brand new advace track and music video “State Of Slow Decay“. The song is expetced to be the first single taken from the group’s upcoming studio full-length, which In Flames wrapped up recording earlier this year.

The record was produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, P.O.D.) and mixed by Joe Ricjard (10 Years, Starset).

on Spotify:

Tells frontman Anders Fridén:

“We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present and the future. ‘State Of Slow Decay‘ includes everything that In Flames are known for, but it’s more than just a song, it’s a fucking statement. I couldn’t be happier to release this as a taste of what’s to come.”

In other news, the group have announced the dates for a North American headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended:

09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/09 Alston, VA – Blue Ridge Festival

09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole

09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

w/ Meshuggah and Torche:

10/02 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

10/08 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/09 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

10/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle