Primus Continues "A Farewell To Kings" 2022 Tour
Primus is on the road again in 2022, continuing to pay homage to prog-rock legends RUSH iconic album "A Farewell To Kings". 13 more dates remain in the USA, followed by a late summer run through Europe.
Metal Underground will have a review with photos from this Wednesday's performance in Redding, California. Stay tuned.
What's Next?
