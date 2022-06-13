Throwback Premiere New Music Video For "Seventy-Two"
Austrian beatdown/hardcore outfit Throwback premiere a new song entitled “Seventy-Two”, taken from their latest album "Vicious Instinct".
Check out now "Seventy-Two" streaming via YouTube for you below.
