Antilles Premiere New Song "Humanity Is Cancer" From Upcoming New Album "Entheos"

German progressive death metal band Antilles premiere a new song entitled “Humanity Is Cancer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Entheos". The record was mixed and mastered by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann (Greenman-Studios/Orden Ogan) and will be released on CD on July 8th via the The Crawling Chaos Records. A vinyl release is also planned.

Check out now "Humanity Is Cancer" streaming via YouTube for you below.