Living Hollow Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Chapter 2: The Unknown"

Austin, Texas-based deathcore band Living Hollow premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “Chapter 2: The Unknown”, streaming now via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Blake Vandermolen - Vocals

Dylan Kortz - Guitar

Chris Brown - Guitar

Ben Thunder - Bass

Brad Shamblin - Drums