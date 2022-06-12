"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Belarus Beaver Premiere New Track & Music Video "And the Dam Shall Be Your Grave" From Upcoming New Album "Symphony Of Fallen Trees"

posted Jun 12, 2022 at 3:31 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Self-proclaimed inventors of true Swedish beavergrind, Belarus Beaver, premiere a new track and music video “And the Dam Shall Be Your Grave”, taken from their upcoming debut release "Symphony Of Fallen Trees". The album will be out in stores this summer via via Grind To Death Records.

Check out now "And the Dam Shall Be Your Grave" streaming via YouTube for you below.

