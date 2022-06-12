Panzerfaust Premiere New Song "Tabula Rasa" From Upcoming New Album "The Suns of Perdition – Chapter III: The Astral Drain"

Canada's Panzerfaust premiere a new song entitled “Tabula Rasa”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Suns of Perdition – Chapter III: The Astral Drain". The record is set for release by Eisenwald on July 22nd.

Check out now "Tabula Rasa" streaming via YouTube for you below.



