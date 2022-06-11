Suffer Premiere New Song "Rest in Hell" From Upcoming New Album "The Sorrow We Sow, The Hatred We Know"

Wolverhampton, United Kingdom-based deathcore/beatdown/death metal band Suffer premiere a new song titled “Rest in Hell”, taken from their upcoming new album named "The Sorrow We Sow, The Hatred We Know". The record will be out in stores July 1, 2022.

Check out now "Rest in Hell" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Vocals - Michael Crutchley (chobba)

Guitars - Ashley Edwards

Guitars - Kieran Whitehouse

Bass - Jack Cooper

Drums - Jack Kent