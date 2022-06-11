Cicada Premiere New Song "Undead & Unholy" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based deathcore band Cicada premiere a new song called “Undead & Unholy”, taken from their upcoming self-titled album, which officially releases later this year.
Check out now "Undead & Unholy" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pilori Premiere New Song "Meurtrière"
- Next Article:
Suffer Premiere New Song "Rest in Hell"
0 Comments on "Cicada Premiere New Song 'Undead & Unholy'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.