Pilori Premiere New Song "Meurtrière" From Upcoming New Album "Quand Bien Même L’Enfer et le Déluge S’abattraient sur Nous"

French crust/deathgrind outfit Pilori premiere a new song entitled “Meurtrière”, taken from their upcoming new album "Quand Bien Même L’Enfer et le Déluge S’abattraient sur Nous", which will be out in stores in September 2022.

Check out now "Meurtrière" streaming via YouTube for you below.