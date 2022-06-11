Begrime Exemious Premiere New Track "Hell’s Embrace" From Upcoming New Album "Rotting in the Aftermath"
Canada-based death metal band Begrime Exemious premiere a new song entitled “Hell’s Embrace”, taken from their upcoming new album "Rotting in the Aftermath", which will be out in stores on July 10th via Dark Descent Records.
Check out now "Hell’s Embrace" streaming via YouTube for you below.
