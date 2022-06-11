Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Song & Music Video "Merkurius Gilded" - Jazz Saxophonist Kenny G Guests

Avant-garde black metal trio Imperial Triumphant premiere a new single and music video named “Merkurius Gilded“. Smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G and his son Max guests on this latest offering, taken from the band‘s upcoming studio full-length “Spirit Of Ecstasy“, due out on July 22nd, 2022 via Century Media. Imperial Triumphant‘s own Steve Blanco directed the below clip:

Comment the band:

“What once was a gilded age of industry and exceptional growth only to be stricken with panic that shall leave the common man in the dust, dried up and faded away. Merkurius looks down upon Forty Second Street mobs releasing their fortunes into the sky of ignorance.”