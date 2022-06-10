Cirith Ungol And Night Demon Cancels Most European Tour Dates; Wacken And Derry Shows Still On

American heavy metal veterans Cirith Ungol has announced that they have cancelled their tour with Night Demon over disagreements with promoters. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Due to festival promoters not being able to follow through on their contracted financial agreements with the bands, we have no choice but to cancel this run. We are not mentioning which events specifically have put us in this position, but it’s more than one of them. We apologize to the fans who have been waiting to see us in Europe and to the promoters who did stick to their word. For those of you who want to see Cirith Ungol in Europe/UK this year, your two options are Frost and Fireland in Derry Northern Ireland June 18th and Wacken Open Air in Germany August 4th. Wacken is already sold out, but tickets for Frost and Fireland can be purchased at this location."