Wind Rose Posts New Lyric Video "Fellows Of The Hammer" Online

Today, dwarven power metal unit Wind Rose is set to release their highly anticipated new album, Warfront, via Napalm Records! After the success of their 2019 album "Wintersaga," Wind Rose are ready to deliver 10 new mighty anthems fresh from the forge!

Fighting their way through heroic battles with stomping riffs and a victorious hook on the new single "Fellows Of The Hammer," Wind Rose prove themselves to be one of the finest bands in power metal with well over 30 million streams on Spotify alone and another 30 million on YouTube for their last album Wintersaga!

Wind Rose on the release of "Warfront":

"We are really proud to announce the release of ‘Warfront’; it's an important milestone for our career and a big game changer in terms of quality of songwriting and music videos.

We want to give you an ultimate fantasy experience, making it to the next level of epicness and bringing you on the battlefield with us."