New Ugly Kid Joe Album "Rad Wings Of Destiny" Set For October Release; New Music Video "That Ain't Livin'" Streaming Now

California veterans Ugly Kid Joe has posted a new music video online for the song, "That Ain't Livin'." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Rad Wings Of Destiny," which will be released on October 21st. The album is their first collection of new material since 2015's, "Uglier Than They Used To Be" and their fifth overall.

The album sees Ugly Kid Joe teaming up with producer Mark Dodson – who was behind the desk for the band's debut album release, Americas Least Wanted, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. “That Ain't Livin' is a tip of the hat to old school AC/DC Powerage rock & roll,” comments Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane. The track features Shannon Larkin, Dave Fortman, Klaus Eichstadt, Cordell Crockett and Whitfield Crane with a guest appearance from Yellowcake guitarist JJ Curran.