Sahg To Release New Album "Born Demon" In October; Shares Title Track

Following previously released, first single "Heksedans," Sahg has dropped another, new song and the title track of their upcoming album, "Born Demon." The band’s sixth studio record will be out on 21st October through Drakkar Entertainment.

"We chose Born Demon as the title track, and to release it as a single, because it is one of the heaviest tracks on the record, and it tells something about the overall theme on the album”, Olav Iversen comments. "About how all human beings have their demons. Everyone has an evil side, dark powers which are hard to control, and which sometimes go out of control, and make us do bad things to ourselves and to others. Every one of us is born with a dark side, and everyone is Born Demon.”

He continues: "The lyrics are about the newborn child of a woman and a demon. The mother is in deep shame and deeply regrets her mistake with the evil seducer. She doesn’t want the child, and plans to leave the newborn deep in the forest to die. But the child uses its demonic powers to get back at her in the most gruesome way ..."

"The song originated from a riff that I wrote many, many years ago, in the early years of Sahg's existence”, Olav adds. "It has stuck with me through all this time, and I always loved the heavy, dark vibe of it, but I haven't been able to write a song from it, until now. That riff is now the main riff of Born Demon. The song materialized when I came up with the verse, and when we made the massive choir arrangements towards the end. We decided to go full-on Queen on that part, with the entire band singing along. And we have no regrets for doing it."

Tracklisting:

1. Fall Into The Fire

2. House Of Worship

3. Born Demon

4. Descendants Of The Devil

5. Black Cross On The Moon

6. Evil Immortal

7. Salvation Damnation

8. Killer Spirit (From Outta Hell)

9. Heksedans

10. Destroyer Of The Earth