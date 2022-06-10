Seventh Storm Shares First Music Video "Saudade"

Right in time for Portugal's National Day, Seventh Storm enter new shores and will drag you right into their raging sea of gothic metal, melancholic hard rock and thunderous riffs. After recently announcing the release of their debut album "Maledictus" for August 12th, 2022, the quintet featuring ex-Moonspell drummer Mike Gaspar finally unveils their first single and otherworldly beautiful song "Saudade."

"I wanted a song that spoke to the people with a care and love for our land”, Gaspar says. “Our love for our parents. The memory of those we have lost and miss so much. This feeling that some friends or relatives are still here with us on our side guiding and giving us direction. One person I thought of a lot was Peter Steele. He was an amazing human being and a good friend. A gentle giant. I really felt like he was sometimes pushing me to do what I was meant for." Gaspar pauses and smiles sadly. "He was also a huge fan of Portuguese culture and our wine of course."

Listen to the new melancholic hymn "Saudade" below.

For all their Portuguese and Latin American fans, they even release a Portuguese version of the track that you can also enjoy below.