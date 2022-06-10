Milking The Goatmachine Debuts New Single "Kackeball"

An old goat's proverb says that all good things come in eights. On their way to world domination, the Udder brothers settled in Germany 14 years ago. On their 8th album, which will be released on 24.06.22 via Reaper Entertainment, the brothers have put their experiences into music in the language of their 2nd home.

"Nach uns die Grindflut" tells 14 short stories in finest Goatgrind style. As usual, the brothers deliver a mixture of death metal, grind, crust and thrash. Provided with German lyrics and refined pig squeals.

Today the band presents their third digital single "Kackeball". The song is now available on all major streaming platforms. The official playthrough video can be seen below.

The band comments:

"Heyho Goatgrinders,

"To shorten the wait until June 24th a bit, Goatleeb and I have made a playthrough video of our song Kackeball for you. Lyrically, it tells the story of our everyday life on tour, especially the journeys to and from the show locations. In the video you can see how Goatleeb and I keep fit and what we do when we are not making music.

"Have fun with it!

"Goatfreed"