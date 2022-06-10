Suicide Silence Announces Co-Headlining European Tour Dates With After The Burial
American giants Suicide Silence and After The Burial have announced that they will be teaming up for the Impericon Never Say Die tour across Europe this November. The tour will also feature Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries. Tickets will go on-sale this Monday 13th June at 10am UK time.
The tour dates are as follows:
5.11.22 – Essigfabrik (Cologne, DE)
6.11.22 – Bibelot (Dordrecht, NL)
8.11.22 – SWX (Bristol, UK)
9.11.22 – The Mill (Birmingham, UK)
10.11.22 – Garage (Glasgow, UK)
11.11.12 – Club Academy (Manchester, UK)
12.11.22 – Electric Ballroom (London, UK)
13.11.22 – Zappa (Antwerp, BE)
15.11.122 – Gruenspan (Hamburg, DE)
16.11.22 – Faust (Hannover, DE)
17.11.22 – SO36 (Berlin, DE)
18.11.22 – Felsenkeller (Leipzig, DE)
20.11.22 – Futurum (Prague, DE)
22.11.22 – Arena (Vienna, AT)
23.11.22 – Circolo Magnolia (Milan, IT)
24.11.22 – LKA (Stuttgart, DE)
25.11.22 – Z7 (Pratteln, CH)
26.11.22 – Munich (Backstage, DE)
27.11.22 – Schlachthof (Wiesbaden, DE)
