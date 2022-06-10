Loathe Announces UK/EU Headlining Tour Dates

Loathe, having only recently returned from a colossal US tour supporting Code Orange, followed by two unforgettable London dates with American post-hardcore legends Glassjaw, are pleased to announce a vast UK + European headline tour this autumn. The run will take place across late September and October, with support coming from Void of Vision and Omerta.

Tickets will go on-sale Wednesday 15th June @ 10am BST / 11am CEST at this location.

The tour dates are as follows:

w/ Void of Vision + Omerta (*UK only)

30/09 Belgium, Antwerp - Trix Club *

01/10 Germany, Hannover - Lux *

02/10 Germany, Hamburg - Headcrash *

04/10 Denmark, Copenhagen - Loppen *

06/10 Norway, Oslo - John Dee *

07/10 Denmark, Fredericia - Tøjhuset *

08/10 Germany, Berlin - Cassiopeia *

09/10 Germany, Leipzig - Naumanns *

10/10 Germany, Munich - Feierwerk *

11/10 Switzerland, Aarau - Kiff *

12/10 Germany, Frankfurt - Das Bett *

13/10 Germany, Cologne - MTC Club *

15/10 France, Paris - Backstage By The Mill *

16/10 Netherlands, Haarlem - Patronaat *

18/10 UK, Glasgow - The Garage

19/10 UK, Newcastle - The Boiler Shop

21/10 UK, Manchester - Academy 2

22/10 UK, Birmingham - The Mill

23/10 UK, Leeds - Stylus

26/10 UK, Brighton - Concorde 2

27/10 UK, London - Electric Ballroom

28/10 UK, Bristol - SWX

29/10 UK, Liverpool - O2 Academy Liverpool