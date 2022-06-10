Loathe Announces UK/EU Headlining Tour Dates
Loathe, having only recently returned from a colossal US tour supporting Code Orange, followed by two unforgettable London dates with American post-hardcore legends Glassjaw, are pleased to announce a vast UK + European headline tour this autumn. The run will take place across late September and October, with support coming from Void of Vision and Omerta.
Tickets will go on-sale Wednesday 15th June @ 10am BST / 11am CEST at this location.
The tour dates are as follows:
w/ Void of Vision + Omerta (*UK only)
30/09 Belgium, Antwerp - Trix Club *
01/10 Germany, Hannover - Lux *
02/10 Germany, Hamburg - Headcrash *
04/10 Denmark, Copenhagen - Loppen *
06/10 Norway, Oslo - John Dee *
07/10 Denmark, Fredericia - Tøjhuset *
08/10 Germany, Berlin - Cassiopeia *
09/10 Germany, Leipzig - Naumanns *
10/10 Germany, Munich - Feierwerk *
11/10 Switzerland, Aarau - Kiff *
12/10 Germany, Frankfurt - Das Bett *
13/10 Germany, Cologne - MTC Club *
15/10 France, Paris - Backstage By The Mill *
16/10 Netherlands, Haarlem - Patronaat *
18/10 UK, Glasgow - The Garage
19/10 UK, Newcastle - The Boiler Shop
21/10 UK, Manchester - Academy 2
22/10 UK, Birmingham - The Mill
23/10 UK, Leeds - Stylus
26/10 UK, Brighton - Concorde 2
27/10 UK, London - Electric Ballroom
28/10 UK, Bristol - SWX
29/10 UK, Liverpool - O2 Academy Liverpool
