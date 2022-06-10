Carnation Premiere New Song & Music Video "Stench of Death" From Upcoming New EP

Belgium’s death metal outfit Carnation premiere a new song entitled “Stench of Death”, taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name. The new 7'' includes the Entombed cover 'Supposed to Rot' and will be out in stores on vinyl this October.

