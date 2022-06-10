Instigate Premiere New Song & Music Video "Indoctrinated Reborn" - Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli Guests On Drums
Italian death metal band Instigate premiere a new song and music video “Indoctrinated Reborn”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Unheeded Warnings of Decay". Francesco Paoli from Fleshgod Apocalypse guests on session drums. Everlasting Spew will release the effort on June 24th, 2022 on CD, cassette tape, and digital formats. A vinyl edition will be available later in the year.
Check out now "Indoctrinated Reborn" streaming via YouTube for you below.
