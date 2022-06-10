Soulfly Premiere New Single “Scouring The Vile” - Obituary Frontman John Tardy Guests

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Soulfly premiere a second advance track from their twelfth studio full-length “Totem“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. This latest offering is named “Scouring The Vile” and finds frontman John Tardy (Obituary) lending his vocals to it. The new album is scheduled for an August 05th release date by Nuclear Blast.

Tells Max Cavalera:

“‘Scouring The Vile‘ is Soulfly’s personal fuck you letter to cancer! The lyrics are angered by the loss of loved ones. It was amazing to share the vocals with an old veteran, John Tardy of Obituary.”