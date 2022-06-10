Soulfly Premiere New Single “Scouring The Vile” - Obituary Frontman John Tardy Guests
Band Photo: Obituary (?)
Soulfly premiere a second advance track from their twelfth studio full-length “Totem“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. This latest offering is named “Scouring The Vile” and finds frontman John Tardy (Obituary) lending his vocals to it. The new album is scheduled for an August 05th release date by Nuclear Blast.
Tells Max Cavalera:
“‘Scouring The Vile‘ is Soulfly’s personal fuck you letter to cancer! The lyrics are angered by the loss of loved ones. It was amazing to share the vocals with an old veteran, John Tardy of Obituary.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Carrion Vael Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Instigate Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Soulfly Premiere New Single “Scouring The Vile”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.