Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Welcome To The Circus”
“Welcome To The Circus” has premiered online as the third advance track from Five Finger Death Punch‘s new studio full-length “Afterlife“. A lyric video for the single streaming via YouTube for you below. “Afterlife” will be released on August 19th, 2022.
The band will be out on the below headlining tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods:
08/19 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
08/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
08/23 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
08/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
08/26 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/27 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08/30 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
09/01 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/02 Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/06 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
09/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/10 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
09/15 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/17 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
09/20 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (no Megadeth)
09/23 Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/24 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
09/27 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (no Megadeth)
09/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
09/30 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
10/04 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
10/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
10/07 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
10/08 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/12 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/14 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10/15 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
