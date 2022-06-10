Five Finger Death Punch Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Welcome To The Circus”

Band Photo: Megadeth (?)

“Welcome To The Circus” has premiered online as the third advance track from Five Finger Death Punch‘s new studio full-length “Afterlife“. A lyric video for the single streaming via YouTube for you below. “Afterlife” will be released on August 19th, 2022.

The band will be out on the below headlining tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods:

08/19 Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater

08/23 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

08/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

08/26 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/27 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08/30 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

09/01 Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/02 Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/06 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

09/07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/09 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/10 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

09/12 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/14 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

09/15 Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/17 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

09/18 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

09/20 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake (no Megadeth)

09/23 Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

09/24 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

09/27 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater (no Megadeth)

09/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

09/30 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/01 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

10/04 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

10/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/07 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

10/08 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

10/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/12 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/14 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/15 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater