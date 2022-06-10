Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Nevermore”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Groove metal band Lamb Of God premiere a first advance track from their upcoming ninth studio full-length “Omens“. The single is titled “Nevermore” and a lyric video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below. Epic Records have slated an October 07th release for the aforementioned record.
Lamb Of God will be out on the below headlining tour:
w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:
09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island
09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence
09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
With Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir
10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)
w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

