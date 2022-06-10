Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Nevermore”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Groove metal band Lamb Of God premiere a first advance track from their upcoming ninth studio full-length “Omens“. The single is titled “Nevermore” and a lyric video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below. Epic Records have slated an October 07th release for the aforementioned record.

Lamb Of God will be out on the below headlining tour:

w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:

09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

With Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)

w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory