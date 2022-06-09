Bitchsectomy Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Torn The Fuck Apart" From Upcoming New Album "Brutal Force Decapitation"
US/Belgium-based brutal death metal outfit Bitchsectomy premiere a new song and lyric video “Torn The Fuck Apart”, taken from their upcoming new album "Brutal Force Decapitation", which will be out in stores on July 1, 2022 via Bandcamp.
