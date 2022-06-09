Mankind Grief Premiere New Song "Monarch" From Upcoming New Album
Barcelona, Spain-based technical deathcore outfit Mankind Grief premiere a new song titled “Monarch”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record will be out in stores June 24, 2022 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "Scourge Of The Macrocosm" streaming via YouTube for you below.
