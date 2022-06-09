Voimaton Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Profane Vestige"

Chicago, IL-based old-school death metal/doom band Voimaton premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Profane Vestige", which will be out in stores tomorrow via Profane Vestige.

Check out now "Profane Vestige" in its entirety below.



