Parkway Drive Premiere New Single & Music Video “Glitch”

Parkway Drive premiere their new single and music video “Glitch” streaming via YouTube for you below. The group were scheduled to hit the studio earlier this year to record their already written new album. Release details for it remain to be announced.

Comment the band:

“Parkway Drive have always walked the line of balancing the light and the dark, and ‘Glitch‘ is no exception. Sonically, we aimed to create a dark, heavy, and unnerving journey while still crafting a melody that burrows its way into your mind.

Lyrically, the song deals with the phenomenon of night terrors and sleep paralysis. We all know the power our minds possess, but true terror manifests when your mind and all its fears takes physical control of your body. The glitch in your brain, where nightmares and reality cross.”