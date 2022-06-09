Ov Sulfur Premiere New Music Video “Wide Open”

Las Vegas-based deathcore outfit Ov Sulfur premiere a new official music video for their single “Wide Open“. The group are led by vocalist Ricky Hoover (Suffokate) and are working on their debut release for their new label home Century Media.





“We’re excited to open your eyes (and ears) to the new chapter of Ov Sulfur. The song features some INSANE growls and shrieks from Ricky, which show just how far he’s come since his time in Suffokate. The music is similarly elevated, with the three (3!) breakdowns outdoing anything we’ve done before yet the chorus and dual solo bring some much-needed melody to the proceedings. Yes, at the risk of sounding like a cliché (I mean, we are a metal band who hates religion…), it’s our heaviest yet most melodic track yet. Speaking of hating religion, this song is about waking up, pulling the veil from over your eyes and leaving the false faith in the past.”

You can catch the band live this summer at the below booked dates:

w/ As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow Of Intent:

06/12 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

06/11 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

06/12 El Paso, TX – 11:11

06/14 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

06/15 Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

06/16 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

06/18 Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

06/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

06/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

06/22 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

06/23 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

w/ As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow Of Intent & Brand Of Sacrifice:

06/24 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

06/25 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater

06/26 Elmira, NY – The L

06/27 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

06/29 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

06/30 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

07/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

07/02 Ft. Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

07/05 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

07/06 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

07/07 Omaha, NE – Admiral

07/08 Des Moines, IA – Val Air

07/10 Billings, MT – Zoo Montana

07/11 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

07/12 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

07/14 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

07/15 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

07/16 Wichita, KS – The Wave

07/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom