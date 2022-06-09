Ov Sulfur Premiere New Music Video “Wide Open”
Las Vegas-based deathcore outfit Ov Sulfur premiere a new official music video for their single “Wide Open“. The group are led by vocalist Ricky Hoover (Suffokate) and are working on their debut release for their new label home Century Media.
Tell Ov Sulfur:
“We’re excited to open your eyes (and ears) to the new chapter of Ov Sulfur. The song features some INSANE growls and shrieks from Ricky, which show just how far he’s come since his time in Suffokate. The music is similarly elevated, with the three (3!) breakdowns outdoing anything we’ve done before yet the chorus and dual solo bring some much-needed melody to the proceedings. Yes, at the risk of sounding like a cliché (I mean, we are a metal band who hates religion…), it’s our heaviest yet most melodic track yet. Speaking of hating religion, this song is about waking up, pulling the veil from over your eyes and leaving the false faith in the past.”
You can catch the band live this summer at the below booked dates:
w/ As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow Of Intent:
06/12 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
06/11 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
06/12 El Paso, TX – 11:11
06/14 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
06/15 Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live
06/16 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
06/18 Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
06/19 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
06/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
06/22 Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island
06/23 Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater
w/ As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel & Shadow Of Intent & Brand Of Sacrifice:
06/24 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
06/25 Hartford, CT – Webster Theater
06/26 Elmira, NY – The L
06/27 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian
06/29 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
06/30 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live
07/01 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
07/02 Ft. Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
07/05 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
07/06 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
07/07 Omaha, NE – Admiral
07/08 Des Moines, IA – Val Air
07/10 Billings, MT – Zoo Montana
07/11 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
07/12 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
07/14 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
07/15 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
07/16 Wichita, KS – The Wave
07/17 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
