Dead Eyed Creek (Satyricon, Ex-Triptykon) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video “Set Me Free”
Band Photo: Satyricon (?)
Dead Eyed Creek - the new project featuring guitarist Job Bos (Satyricon, etc.), drummer Norman Lonhard (ex-Triptykon) among others - premiere an official music video for their debut single “Set Me Free“. The clip was directed by Matt Mahurin that showcases actress Ruby Modine (‘Shameless‘, ‘Happy Death Day‘).
Says Bos:
“‘Set Me Free‘ was the second song I ever wrote for this band. It already started coming to life in late 2019 when Norman and I started jamming on that main riff, which felt so incredibly heavy. It’s a very catchy song with a great groove, it feels very spacious and almost atmospheric at times but also like a brick to your head. ‘Set Me Free‘ is still one of my favorite tracks on this record and I am fucking proud of how it turned out!”
