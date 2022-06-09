Dead Eyed Creek (Satyricon, Ex-Triptykon) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video “Set Me Free”

Dead Eyed Creek - the new project featuring guitarist Job Bos (Satyricon, etc.), drummer Norman Lonhard (ex-Triptykon) among others - premiere an official music video for their debut single “Set Me Free“. The clip was directed by Matt Mahurin that showcases actress Ruby Modine (‘Shameless‘, ‘Happy Death Day‘).

Says Bos:

“‘Set Me Free‘ was the second song I ever wrote for this band. It already started coming to life in late 2019 when Norman and I started jamming on that main riff, which felt so incredibly heavy. It’s a very catchy song with a great groove, it feels very spacious and almost atmospheric at times but also like a brick to your head. ‘Set Me Free‘ is still one of my favorite tracks on this record and I am fucking proud of how it turned out!”