"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Dead Eyed Creek (Satyricon, Ex-Triptykon) Premiere Debut Single & Music Video “Set Me Free”

posted Jun 9, 2022 at 2:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Satyricon

Band Photo: Satyricon (?)

Dead Eyed Creek - the new project featuring guitarist Job Bos (Satyricon, etc.), drummer Norman Lonhard (ex-Triptykon) among others - premiere an official music video for their debut single “Set Me Free“. The clip was directed by Matt Mahurin that showcases actress Ruby Modine (‘Shameless‘, ‘Happy Death Day‘).

Says Bos:

“‘Set Me Free‘ was the second song I ever wrote for this band. It already started coming to life in late 2019 when Norman and I started jamming on that main riff, which felt so incredibly heavy. It’s a very catchy song with a great groove, it feels very spacious and almost atmospheric at times but also like a brick to your head. ‘Set Me Free‘ is still one of my favorite tracks on this record and I am fucking proud of how it turned out!”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Dead Eyed Creek (Satyricon, Etc) Premiere Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 