Interview

Primordial Frontman Alan "Nemtheanga" Averill Discusses Possibility New Music, COVID, Religion, Heritage And More

Band Photo: Primordial (?)

Black metal is a genre which will forever be closely associated with Norway, much like death metal is often paired with Sweden. But just like death metal, black metal was spreading across Europe quite some time before the likes of Darkthrone and Immortal hit the scene. There were bands from England, Switzerland, Denmark and Sweden, as well as a healthy scene in Greece before the Black Circle was conceived and naturally, it would make its way far west to Ireland, where one band took it upon themselves to be their country's ambassadors of extreme music; namely Primordial.

Beginning life thirty five years ago, the quintet from Skerries has achieved their goal of being Ireland's answer to Bathory and even more, becoming one of the most beloved extreme metal bands in the world and even being credited as one the founders of the Celtic metal sub-genre. Now with nine albums under their belt, the band recently finished a headlining run across Europe, supported by Swallow The Sun and Rome, which delighted fans everywhere with fierce music and inimitable stage presence.

Before the tour kicked off, Metal Underground was fortunate enough to speak with Alan Averill, aka Nemtheanga, about returning to the road, if fans can expect a new album any time soon, Ireland, heritage, religion and even football. You can watch the interview in full below.