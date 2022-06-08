Arch Enemy Reschedules Release Date For New Album "Deceivers"
Arch Enemy has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the release date for their huge upcoming new album "Deceivers" has been moved to August 12th 2022. The band comments below:
"Dear Arch Enemy fans,
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of the new album 'Deceivers' has to be postponed two weeks.The new release date will be August 12th. This is later than expected, but we promise it will be worth the wait. We want to thank you for your great support and hope to meet as many of you as possible this summer!"
