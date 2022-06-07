Severe Torture Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Fisting the Sockets"
Severe Torture premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Fisting the Sockets", which will be out in stores this Friday June 10th, 2022 via Season of Mist.
"Fisting the Sockets" will go live on YouTube at 10:00 am (EST).
