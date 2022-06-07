Knoll Premiere New Song & Video "Gild of Blotted Lucre" From Upcoming New Album "Metempiric"

Deathgrind sextet Knoll premiere a new song and trippy video named “Gild of Blotted Lucre”. The track is taken from their impending new studio full-length "Metempiric", which is slated for independent release on June 24th, 2022.

The album was recorded with Andy Nelson, mixed by Kurt Ballou, mastered by Brad Boatright, and given artwork by Ethan McCarthy of Primitive Man.





Says frontman James Eubanks:

"It is the third and final single off of Metempiric and another collaboration with visual warfare enthusiast Frank Huang."



You can catch the band live at the below booked dates:

6/6 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

6/7 – Franklin, WI – JJ’s Pub

6/8 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

6/10 – Toledo, OH – Ottawa Tavern

6/11 – Columbus, OH – Café Bourbon

6/12 – Cleveland, OH – No Class

6/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving

6/14 – Rochester, NY – Chaos Compound

6/15 – Boston, MA – O’Brien’s

6/17 – Pawtucket, RI – Focal

6/18 – Wallingford, CT – Wamleg

6/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

6/20 – Montclair, NJ – Meatlocker

6/21 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

6/22 – Baltimore, MD – Holy Frijoles

6/23 – Washington, D.C. – Hell

6/24 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

6/25 – Asheville, NC – Static Age

6/26 – Savannah, GA – Lodge of Sorrows

6/28 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

6/29 – Stuart, FL – The Stillery

6/30 – Jacksonville, FL – Archetype

7/1 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar

7/2 – Birmingham, AL – The Hatch

7/3 – Greenville, SC – Birds Fly South