Altars Premiere New Single "Ascetic Reflection" From Upcoming New Album "Ascetic Reflection"

Australian death metal trio Altars premiere a new single by the name of “Ascetic Reflection”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Ascetic Reflection", which will be out in stores July 8th via Everlasting Spew Records.

