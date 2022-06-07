The World Without Us Premiere New Song "Weeds" From Upcoming New EP "Body Forth"

West Chester, Pennsylvania-based progressive death metal outfit The World Without Us premiere a new song entitled “Weeds”, taken from their upcoming new second EP "Body Forth", which will be out in stores July 8 via Bandcamp.

The effort was recorded, mixed, and mastered by former Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Kevin Antreassian at Backroom Studios in New Jersey. Check out now "Weeds" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains frontman Mario Paulo Canavarro:

“Sometimes, in life you must cull part of yourself to move forward. If life is a garden and you are its keeper, then you must tend to it. Weeds often deplete soil of nutrients, or cast a shadow over healthy plants, ruining any chance of successful growth. ‘Weeds‘ is about creating a place for yourself where you can be free of entanglement from snares of self-righteous and harmful ideals. The true evil hiding in the cover of the beautiful mist.”

Coment the band concerning the EP:

“The creation of this EP, Body Forth, comes from over a year of deep quiet. Using this liminal time afforded to us by fate, we were able to pull from our experiences to explore themes of self-realization and the calm of personal acceptance in the wake of insurmountable terrors. When we composed the music for this release, it was our intent to capture this dichotomy of inner serenity and outer turmoil. Our chaotic and progressive instrumentation builds behind the emotive, often lyrical, vocals, threatening to overtake them before colliding together to ascend as something neither could be alone.”