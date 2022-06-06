Manowar Introduces New Drummer Dave Chedrick; Shares "El Gringo" Lyric Video

Following an announcement by drummer Anders Johannson that he will be unable to participate in Manowar's upcoming Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ’22/‘23 for personal reasons, Manowar have announced that drummer Dave Chedrick will perform with them.??

Says Manowar: "Anders Johannson, we had a blast with you, Viking brother! Best to you and your loved ones! You will always be part of the Manowar family, too. Now and forever.?? Welcome Dave Chedrick! We know you can’t wait to crush the enemies of metal with us."

The band has also released a new lyric video for the song, "El Gringo," a song which originally appeared on the 2012 album, "The Lord Of Steel."