Hanging The Nihilist Premiere New Music Video For "Hunted Through Hell" From New Album "Prophetic Blasphemy"

Copenhagen, Denmark-based deathcore band Hanging The Nihilist premiere a new music video for their track “Hunted Through Hell”, taken from their brand new album "Prophetic Blasphemy", which is out in stores now through Prime Collective.

Check out now "Hunted Through Hell" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the official press release:

"Danish deathcore band Hanging The Nihilist are back and ready to present their debut full-length ‘Prophetic Blasphemy’ - an album filled with breakdowns and epic compositions, where each track both brutally and beautifully expresses the tale of divine ambition and hellish betrayal:

Hanging The Nihilist’s debut album Prophetic Blasphemy tells an epic story of divine ambition and hellish betrayal on a backdrop of some of Europe’s most crushing and frenzied modern deathcore. Produced by Chris Kreutzfeldt (CABAL) and with Jack Fahlberg (Kraanium) guesting on the lead single, the album aims to trigger mosh pits and take you on an epic musical and lyrical journey. "