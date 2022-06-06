Ov Ruin Premiere New Song “Kingdom Ov Deceit”
Nashville, Tennessee-based blackened deathcore outfit Ov Ruin - previously known as Confront The Elders - premiere a new song entitled “Kingdom Ov Deceit”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Cody Stewart
Video by Scott Rudd
Logo by Holo Dreamz Designs
