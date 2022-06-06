Ov Ruin Premiere New Song “Kingdom Ov Deceit”

Nashville, Tennessee-based blackened deathcore outfit Ov Ruin - previously known as Confront The Elders - premiere a new song entitled “Kingdom Ov Deceit”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by Cody Stewart

Video by Scott Rudd

Logo by Holo Dreamz Designs