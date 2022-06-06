Scrap Pile Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Human Pavement"

Houston, Texas-based slam/death metal band Scrap Pile premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Human Pavement”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Jake Miller - Vocals

Kieran Schmidt - Guitar

Joshua Torres - Guitar

Jody Kucera - Bass

Jesse Piña - Drums

Credits:

Recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Jesse Piña at 1017 Recordings

All music and lyrics by Scrap Pile

Artwork by Val Denumbra

Logo by Putrefy Design & Cloth

Video by Jason Lugo