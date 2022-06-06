Scrap Pile Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Human Pavement"
Houston, Texas-based slam/death metal band Scrap Pile premiere a new single and lyric video titled “Human Pavement”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Jake Miller - Vocals
Kieran Schmidt - Guitar
Joshua Torres - Guitar
Jody Kucera - Bass
Jesse Piña - Drums
Credits:
Recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered by Jesse Piña at 1017 Recordings
All music and lyrics by Scrap Pile
Artwork by Val Denumbra
Logo by Putrefy Design & Cloth
Video by Jason Lugo
