GWAR Premiere New Music Video “Ratcatcher” - Listen To Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Guest On “The Cutter”

Band Photo: Gwar (?)

GWAR‘s fifteenth studio full-length “The New Dark Ages“ is out in stores now digitally, with the CD release scheduled for an July 15th release, alongside a companion graphic novel, ‘GWAR In The Duoverse Of Absurdity‘. The vinyl and cassette formats will be released on September 16th, 2022. Accompanying the new effort’s digital release comes the below premiere of a music video for their latest advance track “Ratcatcher“.



Says frontman Blóthar:

“What better way to celebrate the end of human existence than a little reminder of your dark and violent past from the disease-ridden middle ages! ‘Ratcatcher‘ is the true story of the mysterious Pied Piper of Hamelin. HA! It was GWAR all along! This tune, and every single song on this album is red hot molten lead poured directly into your ears! GWAR is eternal!”

In other news, Halestorm vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale lends her talents to the track “The Cutter“ streaming via YouTube for you below as well.

The group are presently out on tour with Goatwhore, The Native Howl and Nekrogoblikon:

06/03 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

06/04 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

06/05 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

06/07 Joliet, IL – The Forge

06/08 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

06/10 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

06/11 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

06/12 Albany, NY – Empire Live

06/14 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

06/15 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

06/16 Providence, RI – The Strand

06/17 Reading, PA – Reverb