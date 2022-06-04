The Machinist Premiere New Single “PIG”
The Machinist premiere their single “PIG” as the second advance track from their sophomore studio full-length named “All Is Not Well“. Prosthetic Records have a July 08th release date slated for that album.
Commenting of this latest single to be shared from it, vocalist Amanda Gjelaj offered:
“Writing ‘PIG‘ was very emotional. Lyrically, it’s in your face and gets straight to the point. We were in the middle of a global pandemic and in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement, going to protests and seeing things I never thought I would have to see. This song is political but very real. We want our fans to feel and understand how serious these times are. With that being said, we are very excited to show everyone ‘PIG‘.”
