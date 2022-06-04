The Ghost Inside Premiere New Music Video “One Choice”

Melodic hardcore metal outfit The Ghost Inside premiere a new music video for their song “One Choice” streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tell the group:

“This is our first full band music video since our hiatus so it was important to us to involve our fans and make the video for this song a community affair. Now that Covid regulations are easing up with cities, places, and venues, we’re SO stoked to be able to share these songs live with our fans all around the world this year.”



You can catch the band out this summer at the following booked shows:

06/10-12 Derby, UK – Download Festival

06/14 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre

06/18 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

06/21 Milano, ITA – Infest

06/24-26 Ferropolis, GER – Full Force

07/16 Brendale, AUS – Full Tilt Festival

07/17 Bella Vista, AUS – Full Tilt Festival

07/23 Port Melbourne, AUS – Full Tilt Festival

w/ A Day To Remember, Beartooth & Bad Omens:

07/29 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/30 Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

07/31 Quebec, QC – Agora Outdoors

w/ A Day To Remember & Bad Omens:

08/05 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Health Care Amphitheatre

08/06 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

w/ A Day To Remember, Beartooth & Bad Omens:

08/07 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/21 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

The Ghost Inside:

09/23-25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

w/ A Day To Remember, Movements & Magnolia Park:

10/28 Irvine, CA – Five Points Amphitheater