Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence) Premiere New Music Video “I’m Now The Monster”

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

Old-school death metal trio Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence) premiere a new official music video for their latest track “I’m Now The Monster” streaming via YouTube for you below. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming studio full-length “Fearsick“, due out in stores on July 15th, 2022.

Tell the band:

“‘I’m Now The Monster‘ is the epitome of what Inhuman Condition is all about IMO! Sweet riffs that grab your ear, a nice HEAVY groove sets in and then your face gets caved in! Swamp-infused Florida death metal!”