Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence) Premiere New Music Video “I’m Now The Monster”

posted Jun 3, 2022 at 2:16 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Old-school death metal trio Inhuman Condition (Obituary, The Absence) premiere a new official music video for their latest track “I’m Now The Monster” streaming via YouTube for you below. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming studio full-length “Fearsick“, due out in stores on July 15th, 2022.

“‘I’m Now The Monster‘ is the epitome of what Inhuman Condition is all about IMO! Sweet riffs that grab your ear, a nice HEAVY groove sets in and then your face gets caved in! Swamp-infused Florida death metal!”

