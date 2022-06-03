Of Virtue Premiere New Music Video “Hypocrite”
Of Virtue have recently premiered a new officilal music video for their new single by the name of “Hypocrite“.
The group had the following to say about this latest track:
“‘Hypocrite‘ is all about the negativity building up inside of us — everything that you hate about yourself, looking at you in the mirror. We know who we are, but we refuse to change, eroding our potential by burning bridges in the meantime.”
