Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: UK/Egypt's Atramentum

One would think that underground metal is perpetually abundant with forward-thinking, innovative music. While that’s the case with subgenera as they emerge, maniacal devotion has typically led to a prominent degree of homogeneity within most styles. But within the cracks certain bands maintain their resolve to create music that matters, no matter how many or few people will latch on. For a decade now, the Atramentum has been sharpening its tools to create a sonic sculpture of bizarre, left-field black metal that’s truly its own.

The UK/Egypt-based duo has been far from prolific, however, having until this point only unleashed one full length, 2017’s “Aischrolatry, to this point. But on June 17, Atramentum will release its sophomore effort, “Through Fire, Everything Is Renewed,” via Invictus Productions. The music proves to be true to the album’s namesake, as Atramentum leverages common black metal sounds toward atypical song structures that sound familiar yet inventive and catchy. “Through Fire, Everything Is Renewed” hardly sounds like a black metal album, in fact, but open-minded fans of the generally conservative-minded style have plenty to chew on with Atramentum if given the opportunity. This band deserves praise and attention.