Anthrax To Release 40th Anniversary Blu-Ray/Digital Concert Film "XL"; "Aftershock" Live Clip Streaming

July 18th 2021 marked the 40th anniversary of thrash metal pioneers Anthrax. The celebration began in May of last year and culminated on that July 16th/17th with a global livestream event, shot at the Los Angeles soundstage/studio The Den. For two-plus hours, Anthrax performed an extensive set of hits and deep cuts pulled from their vast catalogue. Today, Anthrax announces that the entire performance, plus never-before-seen rehearsal footage, and Scott Ian’s New York City “walking tour” pointing out the spots that played a role in Anthrax’s formation and history, will be released in North America on July 15th on Blu-Ray/CD/Digital (Megaforce). "XL" will also have a UK/European digital release on July 15th (Nuclear Blast), followed by a Blu-Ray release (inc. 2CD + 1Blu-Ray) on July 22nd.

"Forty years doesn’t feel like 40 years," said drummer Charlie Benante. "Sometimes I have to remind myself about how long this strange trip has been. I enjoy playing these songs, they’re such a huge part of my life, and I know for a lot of our fans, they play a big part in theirs as well."

From the night of the livestream, bassist Frank Bello recalled, "For me, each song was like reading through a scrapbook of my life and the band’s career. Specifically, ‘Madhouse,’ one of my first recordings with the band, and then to where we are now with 'Blood Eagle Wings.' What a great ride it’s been, I’m very grateful.

"Even though we were performing in a studio with just the crew there, we played that set like we were in front of 50,000 screaming fans,” said vocalist Joey Belladonna. "I felt like we made a full-on connection with everyone watching from their homes or wherever, and that they connected with us. It was quite an intense experience."

Tracklisting:

1. Time/Fight Em ’Til You Can’t

2. Madhouse

3. Caught In A Mosh

4. Metal Thrashing Mad

5. Got The Time

6. I Am The Law

7. Keep It In The Family

8. Lone Justice

9. The Devil You Know

10. Be All End All

11. Now It’s Dark

12. Antisocial

13. In The End

14. Medusa

15. Evil Twin

16. Indians

17. Skeletons In The Closet

18. Blood Eagle Wings

19. Bring The Noise

20. A.I.R.

21. Among The Living