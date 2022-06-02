Municipal Waste Debuts "Electrified Brain" Music Video

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Richmond's hard-charging, thrash metal maniacs Municipal Waste have debuted the title track from their massively-anticipated 7th studio album, "Electrified Brain," that's due out July 1st via Nuclear Blast. Their third single, "Electrified Brain" arrives in the grotesque form of a face-melting horror short directed by esteemed FX artist Norman Cabrera (From Dusk Till Dawn, The Walking Dead, Kill Bill).

Commenting on the new single and video, guitarist Ryan Waste says:

"'Electrified Brain' is a tale of revenge and redemption, continuing the concept of our song ‘Mental Shock’ rounding out the ‘Deathripper Trilogy.’ It’s about being wrongfully accused and stripped of your rights, only to overcome and break free through the electric power of heavy music. We called upon our friend Norman Cabrera once again to handle the title track music video after the incredible job he did on ‘Slime and Punishment.’ Visually he went above and beyond and it became a much more cinematic experience thanks to Rob Lucas at Wolfpack Studios."

Norman Cabrera adds about making the video:

"I pulled out all the stops for this video. It's in the spirit of classic Heavy Metal videos like Ozzy's 'Bark at the Moon' and Dio's 'The Last in Line.' Sci Fi-Horror imagery lends itself very well to the vibe of the band. We’re channeling a bit of Cronenberg and Carpenter. The best sci fi movies of the past often take current events and put them in a fantastic setting. The video takes place in a not so distant dystopian future where your individuality can be taken away by a faceless organization. It’s a wild concept but not too far off from our world today."