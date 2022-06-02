Eluveitie Releases New Music Video "Aidus"
Band Photo: Eluveitie (?)
After three years of silence, Swiss metal legends Eluveitie step out of the darkness again, raising their voices to herald a new era of the band's stunning career. Today, the band releases their new single 'Aidus', following on from the huge success of their last album 'Ategnatos' but also displaying a ever-before-seen side of the band.
Founding member Chrigel Glanzmann commented on their approach:
"Definitely one of the harshest Eluveitie songs ever. It's the sheer consequence of our spiritual journey with Ategnatos: we're no longer a 'Celtic Metal' band... a metal band singing about Celtic history. We're Celts playing metal music from all our hearts.
"We're no longer a 'Pagan Metal' band. We are metal music playing pagans, from all our hearts, meshing principles of our modern societies with our ancient message.
That's probably the best way to describe our new single. Deal with it!"
